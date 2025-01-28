‘Bengaluru can’t handle major music events?': Fans furious over Cigarettes After Sex concert cancellation

In a major disappointment for fans, the highly anticipated Cigarettes After Sex concert scheduled for today (Tuesday) at Bengaluru’s Bhartiya Mall was canceled at the last minute. The pop music band, in an official statement, attributed the cancellation to 'local production' issues and extended their apologies to fans who had gathered at the venue in anticipation of the performance. Cigarettes After Sex concert in Bengaluru cancelled on the last minute.

Also Read - Bengaluru burglary surge: Thief steals bicycle in broad daylight as CCTV captures his every move. Watch

The abrupt announcement left fans heartbroken, as they had eagerly awaited the event. While the full clarity behind the cancellation remain unclear, frustrated concertgoers took to social media to express their discontent, questioning the city’s ability to host large-scale music events.

Also Read - Traffic snarls back on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, commuters express frustration

Fans express frustration

A user named Sarthak voiced his disappointment on X, writing, "Technical difficulties in the Silicon Valley of India. Ironic. Man, has Bengaluru got reduced to linguistic chauvinism and trashy Bollywood nightlife beats. This was once prime location for music artists. I hold fond memories of my Metallica concert here. Not anymore, I guess."

Another user, Nikhil Kumar, placed the blame on local authorities, saying, "Let it be known that people in Bangalore are being robbed of these experiences because of pathetic local administration. Our state government is basically on life support and will kill this city brick by brick."

Some attendees compared the situation to the band’s recent concert in Ahmedabad, which went ahead without any reported issues. A user noted, "Ahmedabad executed the show great, and Bengaluru failed terribly."

Meanwhile, many criticized BookMyShow for failing to notify ticket holders about the cancellation in advance. Fans who had traveled long distances to attend the event expressed their frustration. One user wrote, "Cigarettes After Sex got canceled in Bangalore, and BMS didn’t even have the decency to inform via message/email. People took longer routes than to the airport, coming from EC; I came from Sarjapur. So much time & money could have been saved." The band clarified that the Book My Show team will soon process the refunds to ticket buyers.

Another disappointed fan added, "Cigarettes After Sex concert just got cancelled. Bangalore is proving to be the worst city for live gigs. From hosting the best metal and rock gigs in the 2000s to just hosting shitty Bollywood nights as an excuse for a music scene. How the mighty have fallen."

This incident echoes a similar controversy in September 2023 when comedian Trevor Noah was forced to cancel his performances at Bengaluru's Manpho Convention Centre due to severe acoustics and sound system failures. The back-to-back cancellation of high-profile events has sparked concerns among music lovers and sponsors, who are now questioning the city’s infrastructure and ability to host world-class concerts.