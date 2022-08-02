Two minor girls killed after house collapses in Dakshina Kannada district
- Two minor girls were crushed to death as their house collapsed in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday in the wake of incessant rains.
More tragedy ensued in the Dakshina Kannada district after back-to-back murders, with two minor girls losing their lives after their house collapsed following a landslip in the Parvathamukhi village on Monday.
News agency ANI quoted the superintendent of police (SP) of the Dakshina Kannada district, Rishikesh Sonawane, as saying that the two bodies have been recovered.
Weather has not been letting up in the coastal districts of the state, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a 'heavy rain' alert for the region till August 6.
Districts Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur, and Shimoga were given an ‘orange’ alert for Tuesday, whereas Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, and Kodagu have been put under alert for Wednesday.
The landslide on Monday was reportedly due to incessant rains.
“The bodies of two minor girls were recovered by National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) personnel,” SP Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters.
Landslides in the Dakshina Kannada district in early July had killed three.
The MeT department in a press release advised the public to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.
In a detailed weather update, the department said that fairly widespread to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning was very likely over coastal and north interior Karnataka from August 2 to 4.
The district administration has been forced to declare a holiday for all schools, anganwadis, and colleges in Sullia and Kadaba taluks on Tuesday.
(With ANI Inputs)
