Two principals from top Bengaluru schools suspended.
- The principals of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St John's High School have been suspended due to undisclosed allegations.
The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended the principals of two popular Bengaluru schools. A report in the Deccan Herald said S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School had been suspended over allegations that due processes had been violated, but details of these allegations were not mentioned.
Speaking to the publication, the Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel called it an 'internal matter' and that details would only be released after an inquiry against the two principals is completed.
A three-member committee has already been set up and is at work, he said, adding that findings could be expected within a month.
On Tuesday, staff at Bishop Cotton Boys' were informed of the suspension by PK Samuel, the bishop of the diocese. They were told it was due to 'consideration of various matters'.
Bishop Cotton Boys' was founed in 1856 and is located on Bengaluru's Residency Road, while St John's High is in Cleveland Town and was founded two years earlier.
A former Bishop Cotton principal, Abraham Ebenezer, told the Deccan Herald the suspension was unfortunate and unprecedented in the school's history.
The suspended principals have yet to comment on this issue.
-
Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by ₹5/ litre and diesel prices by ₹3/litre
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on announced that the state government had decided to cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre.
-
Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets.
-
Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch.
-
On Ashok Stambha row, Ricky Kej says critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead
Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.
-
Guest Column| Fiscal management and the politics of debt
Sovereign debt has become a subject of politics in Punjab. It is rising by the year irrespective of the government. Public borrowings are an integral part of the state's fiscal management. Simply speaking, public debt is rising because the revenues are not increasing as much as they should, whereas the expenditures remain uncontained. From 2006-07 to 2021-22, the state's total revenue receipts have increased by 365%, whereas the revenue expenditure has increased by 409%.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics