Vehicles banned on Bengaluru's Kanakapura main road for 13 hours today

The Bengaluru traffic police on Thursday notified that all vehicles will be banned for 13 hours on a stretch of the Kanakapura main road on Friday to make way for the Banashankari temple's Brahma Rathotsava. Traffic police officials issued a press release detailing timings, junctions affected and alternative routes.

Vehicles will be banned from the Sarakki market junction to the Banashankari bus stop junction from 8 am to 9 pm today, the release stated. “The Banashankari devi temple's Brahma Rathotsava will go from the temple entrance till the bus stop junction and head back to the temple. In this view, devotees will be gathered near the temple in large numbers. Hence, all vehicles are prohibited to drive on this stretch temporarily,” it added.

It also notified alternate routes commuters can take instead. The advisory guided all KSRTC and BMTC buses coming from the Kanakapura main road towards the city to take a left turn at Sarakki signal and proceed towards Ilyas Nagar junction, KS Layout junction and the service road to enter the Bendre circle and reach the Banashankari bus stop from Yarab Nagar side.

Those commuting on two-wheelers and other light vehicles on the same route were advised to take a diversion at the Sarakki Market junction and go right towards the Indira Gandhi circle.

READ | Karnataka Assembly passes bill to streamline public transportation in Bengaluru

Vehicles going the opposite way - from the city towards the Kanakapura main road - were advised to take a right turn at the Banashankari bus stop to go towards Yarab Nagar junction, then go to KS Layout and take a left turn towards the Outer Ring Road to proceed to Ilyas Nagar junction and then to the Sarakki Outer Ring Road junction and take a right turn to re-join the Kanakapura main road.