Video shows currency notes being showered on Karnataka minister in Hyderabad, BJP hits out

The Karnataka BJP unit on Wednesday posted a video on social media which purportedly shows currency notes being allegedly showered on Minister Shivanand Patil during a marriage in Hyderabad.

The video shows the minister sitting in the midst of a pool of currency notes.

In his response, the minister said the incident took place three days ago when he had gone there to attend a marriage where "Qawwali" was organised, adding, he did not react as it happened in a different state and not in his home state.

Qawwali is a particular form of music.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the minister, who holds the textiles and sugarcane development portfolios, sitting in the midst of what appears to be a pool of currency notes and someone around him was showering the money on him.

The Karnataka BJP unit, which posted the video on microblogging site ‘X’ , wrote, "The Congress ministers in Karnataka are immersed in the collection business. Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has given a live demonstration of how the ministers are enjoying with the money looted from the people of the state."

When asked for his reaction, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his ignorance about the incident and said he would ask the minister and get the details.

State Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said it would be improper to comment without knowing what actually transpired.

