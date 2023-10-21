Vijayan rebuts Deve Gowda, denies backing JD(S)-BJP alliance

Kochi: The Congress on Friday mounted an attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM-led LDF after Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda claimed that the Kerala CM agreed with the move of the regional party to join the BJP-led NDA front. CM Vijayan in a statement said that Gowda’s remarks were untrue and complete nonsense. (ANI FILE)

While the national leadership of the JD(S) joined the NDA in September and will contest along with the BJP in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Kerala unit of the party, which has two MLAs, has clarified that it will remain a part of the CPM-led LDF in the state arguing that the decision to ally with BJP was taken without any consensus. K Krishnankutty, one of the two JD(S) MLAs in Kerala, is also a member of the state cabinet handling the power department.

But in the backdrop of Gowda’s statement that CM Vijayan ‘gave full concurrence’ to his party to move forward in Karnataka along with the BJP, the Congress said it was evidence of CPM’s underhand dealings with the BJP in Kerala.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said, “It is strange that a leader of a party which is part of the NDA is a member of the LDF cabinet. The chief minister has not responded on this matter till now. Deve Gowda’s remarks underline the Opposition’s charge that Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM have an improper relationship with the BJP.”

He demanded that the JDS representative in the state cabinet be expelled within 24 hours.

He added, “It is the illicit bond between the CPM and BJP that helped the LDF to return to power in 2021. This relationship helped to end investigations in the gold smuggling and LIFE Mission corruption cases. The BJP has threatened the CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. It is the BJP and Sangh Parivar which controls the government in Kerala.”

In response, CM Vijayan in a statement said that Gowda’s remarks were untrue and complete nonsense.

“Deve Gowda is making false statements to justify his political flip-flops...CPM has never tried to interfere or pronounce its views on internal matters of the JDS. Even as the chief minister, there was never any need to intervene in their internal issues. It is not our policy. We are not responsible for anyone’s revelations. It is propriety and political decency for Deve Gowda to correct his absurd statements,” the CM said.

He also hit out at the Congress for making potshots over the issue. He alleged that the Congress shares power with the BJP in several local body institutions in Kerala and that it worked with the saffron party to ensure the victory of Sumalatha in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

JDS Kerala unit president and MLA Mathew T Thomas also said Gowda’s remarks about Kerala CM were baseless and devoid of truth.

“We believe he made the remarks because he was misled. Or it’s a mistake as a result of his advanced age and health problems. There was no need for the Kerala CM to approve (the JDS alliance with BJP). I believe that the Kerala CM and Deve Gowda have not communicated in months or even years. So such a remark from him is baseless and the Kerala unit of JDS rejects it,” Thomas told reporters on Friday.

He added that the Kerala unit’s executive committee met recently to pass a resolution against the party’s national leadership’s decision to ally with the BJP. The Kerala faction will remain independent and continue to remain a part of the LDF, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON