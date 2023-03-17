Mattress maker Wakefit announces optional holiday for its employees on World Sleep Day

A Bengaluru-based firm, Wakefit, which is popular for its mattresses, has announced an optional holiday for its employees on World Sleep Day. The start-up shared the announcement on LinkedIn, writing, “Experience the ultimate gift of sleep with Wakefit!”

World Sleep Day is observed on the third Friday of March every year.(Pexels)

“In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. Sweet dreams guaranteed with Wakefit!” the company posted, sharing a screenshot of an internal email.

“We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of March, as an optional holiday for all its employees. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal,” the email read.

“The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022, and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep? Hoping to see you well rested on Monday. Cheers!” it further said.

The company had announced a similar initiative in May last year, when it introduced an official afternoon nap time for all its employees from 2 pm to 2:30 pm

