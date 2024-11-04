Waqf lands row: BJP protest is nothing but politics, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed the BJP's state-wide protest against the Congress government on the Waqf issue as nothing but politics. Following allegations by a section of farmers in certain parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, BJP on Monday held a state-wide protest, accusing the Congress government of indulging in "land jihad". Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"BJP never fights on issues, they always make false allegations, they protest for the sake of politics. Where is the issue? Basavaraj Bommai (BJP MP and former CM) had earlier said every inch of Waqf property that has been encroached has to be recovered, now he is speaking against it for political reasons," Siddarmaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that for the sake of politics, the BJP is "taking this issue forward and fighting," but people have understood that the Waqf property issue is not something that is new, and notices were served during all previous governments including the BJP. "I have said very clearly after holding a meeting that notices issued to farmers should be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. And farmers should not be evicted for any reasons, whether they are Muslims or Hindus or Christians anyone else," he added.

The Chief Minister on Saturday directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and said any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. There were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, and similar charges have surfaced from a few other places. The CM termed the BJP'S move to stage protest "as nothing but politics" as the government had already directed officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers and assured that none of them will be evicted.

Stating that the decision to withdraw notices were made soon after he got to know about it and not under any pressure from the BJP, Siddaramaiah said: "they too had issued notices in 216 cases when (B S) Yediyurappa, (D V) Sandanada Gowda, Jagadish Shettar (of BJP), and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy were CM, why?" Responding to a question on former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha's reported statement against him that he has become a Muslim, while targeting him on the Waqf issue, Siddaramaiah said: "...what else can you expect from a communal person? He has no respect for the constitution and democracy, and indulging in communal things is his craft, dividing society in the name of religion and caste is his politics..."