Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
Warning board on Karnataka highway spills laughs on the internet. ‘Wrongly translated,’ say users

ByHT News Desk | Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 02, 2024 03:31 PM IST

An X handle called ‘Kodagu connects’ shared an image of a signboard where it was written, “Urgent make an accident.”

An emergency sign board installed on a highway near Karnataka’s Kodagu has caught the attention of the internet. The sign board's true translation from Kannada to English left everyone in splits.

Warning board on Karnataka highway spills laughs on the internet
Warning board on Karnataka highway spills laughs on the internet

An X handle called ‘Kodagu connects’ shared an image of a signboard where it was written, “Urgent make an accident.” While people are wondering why there is an irrelevant signboard on the road, it is loosely translated from the Kannada sentence which was written above. In Kannada it is written, “Avasarave Apaghatakke Karana” which means “Over speeding is the reason for accidents.”

However, the ‘Urgent makes an accident” mistranslation left the internet divided. While some people questioned the effort of the government in translating sign boards in English, others took it on a lighter note. A user said, “One comma after urgent and the meaning will completely change.”

Another user funnily said, “Better tag insurance agents. They will get it fixed fast.”

A user compared it with countries like France and Germany and said that the translation to English is better than in many European countries. “Still better than ridiculous boards I have seen in France and Germany. Kindly don’t judge people by their language knowledge,” said a user named Sharath.J.Bhushi Prajakeeya

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
