Dash camera saves car owner from road rage incident in Bengaluru, police responds. VIDEO

Another road rage incident was reported in Bengaluru but this time the offenders were on alert after noticing the dash camera inside the car and did not create any ruckus. However, they stopped the car and were found using abusive language against the driver. Dash camera saves car owner from road rage incident in Bengaluru. VIDEO

Also Read - After Pani Puri, harmful bacteria found in Shawarma samples at Karnataka. Food safety dept to take action on restaurants

In a video that went viral, a man put his Bolero in the middle of the road and stopped another car which was behind his. He came out of the car and started arguing with the other man in the car. A man named Piyush Kukkar took to social media and wrote, “When someone tells you Dashcam isn’t a necessity in BLR show them this, Another such incident in Bangalore outskirts, this time it happened with me. Today around 10:25 PM on the outskirts of BLR, I faced a staged harassment incident on Varthur road, near a prestige lakeside habitat.”

He further suspected that the guy only backed off after seeing the dash camera and called the incident a pre-planned one. “A guy on a scooty blocked my way(a trick, as seen in previous incidents, can be seen at 10:24:50 in the video attached) & another in a Bolero (last 2 digits of the license plate semi-scratched) started honking loudly behind me. They forced me to stop, and the Bolero driver got out and began shouting aggressively. Another person on a scooty took a u-turn and came very close to my car. I suspect the Bolero guy indicated to him regarding a dashcam being installed, hence he didn’t hit my car with his scooty,” he added.

Piyush further said that he considers himself lucky as he installed a dash camera and tagged Bengaluru police in the X post. “As you can see in the video, I didn’t provoke them, as I have been seeing these harassment incidents on twitter very regularly, plus I had the dashcam installed. I consider myself very lucky today, but someone may not be that fortunate. Please install a Dashcam,” he rounded off.

Meanwhile, such incidents have rapidly increased in Bengaluru, especially in the IT belt. Bengaluru police promised an action and asked people to dial 112 in such emergency situations.