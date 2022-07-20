Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured
bengaluru news

Watch | Speeding ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Udupi leaving 4 injured

  • Karnataka: The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.
Rescue personnel at the accident spot in Udupi, Karnataka. (Sourced)
Rescue personnel at the accident spot in Udupi, Karnataka. (Sourced)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

At least four persons were injured after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll plaza near in Udupi district, Karnataka.

Footage from a close-circuit camera from the toll plaza shared by a journalist on Twitter showed the ambulance losing complete control and toppling a toll gate before crashing off.

One of the staff who tried to rush away was seen falling on the ground following the crash.

The ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
accident karnataka
accident karnataka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch at NH24 near Mayur Vihar amid heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

    Flight services, traffic disrupted as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR

    The downpour caused widespread waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, prompting the city traffic department to issue alerts even as it brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. Taking to Twitter, the department gave updates on different corners of the national capital where low-lying and residential areas were inundated.

  • A 67-year-old woman suffering of a critical heart condition was airlifted from Portland to Chennai in a 26-hour-flight which arrived on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

    Bengaluru woman with critical heart issue airlifted from US to Chennai in 26 hrs

    A 67-year-old woman with a critical heart condition was airlifted from Portland in the United States to Chennai in a 26-hour long flight, which became one of the longest aero-medical evacuations to India. The woman was transported to Chennai in two separate private jets, one from Portland to Istanbul, Turkey, and another from Istanbul to Chennai. The first private jet had a medical team on board, including three doctors and two paramedics.

  • Representational image. (HT File Photo)

    Face masks are back in Jammu & Kashmir as Covid-19 cases are at 5-month high

    With Covid-19 cases increasing steadily in Jammu and Kashmir, the rule of face masks in public places has been reintroduced by authorities in many districts, including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The Union Territory on Tuesday recorded 333 coronavirus infections, the highest in over five months. In July 13-19 week, the infections doubled to 1,366 from 676 from the week earlier. Five deaths have been reported this month – all in Jammu.

  • Jitin Prasada. (HT archive)

    ‘Not upset’ says Jitin Prasada amid reports of meeting Delhi leaders

    Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said he was not upset with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and had no plans of meeting central BJP leaders at the moment. Prasada, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, made the comments came in the wake of reports that he had met some Delhi leaders after his officer on special duty Anil Kumar Pandey was removed on July 18.

  • Representational image.

    Cybercriminal nabbed by Uttarakhand Police for 26-lakh fraud

    The special task force of Uttarakhand Police, along with the cyber cell, have arrested a cybercriminal from Delhi for allegedly committing a fraud of around ₹26 lakh, police officials said. The police also recovered six mobile phones, 12 voter identification cards, 10 Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards, 18 debit cards, 11 passbooks and cheque books, one driving license, one vehicle registration certificate and dozens of passport-sized photographs of different people.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out