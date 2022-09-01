Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH: Statue of Prosperity and theme park coming up at Bengaluru airport

Published on Sep 01, 2022 05:23 PM IST

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue being erected near Bengaluru airport is now being called the statue of prosperity, and is set to get a ₹20 crore theme park around it. Watch a video representation of the 'architectural marvel' here.

The statue is 108 feet tall and weighs over 200 tons.(Screengrab of Twitter video)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue which is being erected at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is all set to get a 20 crore theme park around it. The statue itself is now being called the 'statue of prosperity'.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru city and the Bommai-led government in Karnataka is building another statue of the visionary at Vidhana Soudha.

Also read: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue to be installed on Vidhana Soudha premises: K'taka CM

Kempegowda was a close aide of the King Krishnadevaraya under the Vijayanagara empire. He provided financial assistance to build Bengaluru city and erect forts around its periphery in the late 1530s for its protection.

The construction project of the theme park has been assigned to a firm called KNK Construction Private Limited. CM Bommai told reporters that mud will be collected from 31 different districts and brought to Bengaluru to be used while building the theme park.

Karnataka has launched a 45-day campaign on Thursday to collect the said mud from various places across the state, a report by The News Minute said.

The statue of prosperity, which is 108 feet tall, is made of bronze and has a 4000-kilogram heavy sword to go along with it.

Also read: Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, the minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, posted a video on social media which showed a digital representation of the project.

The state government is planning to make the site a tourist attraction, hoping to attract travellers, professionals, businessmen and tourists arriving at the airport to the ‘architectural marvel’.

