WATCH: Statue of Prosperity and theme park coming up at Bengaluru airport
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue being erected near Bengaluru airport is now being called the statue of prosperity, and is set to get a ₹20 crore theme park around it. Watch a video representation of the 'architectural marvel' here.
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue which is being erected at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is all set to get a ₹20 crore theme park around it. The statue itself is now being called the 'statue of prosperity'.
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru city and the Bommai-led government in Karnataka is building another statue of the visionary at Vidhana Soudha.
Also read: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue to be installed on Vidhana Soudha premises: K'taka CM
Kempegowda was a close aide of the King Krishnadevaraya under the Vijayanagara empire. He provided financial assistance to build Bengaluru city and erect forts around its periphery in the late 1530s for its protection.
The construction project of the theme park has been assigned to a firm called KNK Construction Private Limited. CM Bommai told reporters that mud will be collected from 31 different districts and brought to Bengaluru to be used while building the theme park.
Karnataka has launched a 45-day campaign on Thursday to collect the said mud from various places across the state, a report by The News Minute said.
The statue of prosperity, which is 108 feet tall, is made of bronze and has a 4000-kilogram heavy sword to go along with it.
Also read: Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport
Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, the minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, posted a video on social media which showed a digital representation of the project.
The state government is planning to make the site a tourist attraction, hoping to attract travellers, professionals, businessmen and tourists arriving at the airport to the ‘architectural marvel’.
-
Dhol tasha groups elated to be back!
Since we could remember, the image of the procession with Ganpati murtis making their way among the throngs of devotees are splashed across social media and our television screens during this time, every year. But, the last two years saw these processions coming to a grinding halt due to Covid-19. Some groups are also upset that they do not get paid fairly for their efforts.
-
‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG
On Wednesday, officials of the House of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
-
PMC to hire 1,640 security guards
The Pune Municipal Corporation will recruit 1,650 security personnel on a contract basis. The civic body's security department has floated tenders for the same, said officials. Head of the security department of PMC, Madhav Jagtap, said, “They (security personnel) will be appointed at regional ward offices, civic hospitals and clinics, gardens, water treatment plants and various other projects of the civic body.”
-
Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing
A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday. Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. Sand mining is banned in Goa. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining.
-
WB gears for thermocol-free Durga Puja; draws mixed reactions from organisers
Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations with puja committees across the state ready to shun the usage of thermocol for decorative purposes. This development comes after the central government banned the use of thermocol for decorative purposes from July 1. Thermocol was also on the list of banned items. It is obtained by the polymerisation of styrene or phenylethene, which has properties similar to polythene.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics