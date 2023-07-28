Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘We want to help farmers’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar on milk price hike in state

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 28, 2023 11:05 AM IST

The Karnataka government has announced a hike in the price of Nandini's milk by ₹3 to support farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that "we want to help farmers," after the Karnataka government announced a hike in the price of the state's milk brand, Nandini, by three rupees.

Karnataka Congress president and DCM DK Shivakumar.

“We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing 3,” he said.

The Karnataka government has announced a hike in the price of Nandini's milk by ₹3.

Notably, ahead of the state assembly elections, Karnataka was in the throes of an Amul vs Nandini row, with the Opposition -- Congress and pro-Kannada groups lashing out at the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru, alleging that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini.

'Nandini' is owned by Karnataka Milk Federation.

