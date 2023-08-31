‘Why Hindi at Shivamogga airport?' questions a netizen. Karnataka minister responds

The first flight reached Shivamogga airport from Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon and a few netizens are not happy with the Hindi announcement at the airport. As Kannada is a primary language at both Shivamogga and Bengaluru, the netizens questioned why the announcement text is in Hindi. ‘Why Hindi at Shivamogga airport?' questions a netizen. K'taka minister responds

An X user named Rupesh Ranjanna shared a picture of a digital notice board from Shivamogga airport and asked, “This is not some Hindi state, this is Karnataka. Hindi is not required here. Remove this and put it in Kannada. Hindi imposition at Shivamogga airport, which will be operated by the Karnataka government from tomorrow. The flight services are operated between Shivamogga and Bengaluru.” He also tagged Karnataka Industries and Commerce minister MB Patil.

Responding to the tweet, MB Patil said that only Kannada and English will be prioritized. “This has not come to my notice, I will definitely discuss with concerned officials! Kannada and English will be prioritized,” he said in a tweet. The Shivamogga airport will be operated by the state government.

On Thursday, the first commercial domestic flight landed at the Kuvempu airport in Shivamogga. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyuarappa, state minister for industries MB Patil and other leaders were seen on the aircraft which travelled from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Indigo airlines has operated the flight and daily services will be made available from now.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

