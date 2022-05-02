Will Karnataka see a cabinet rejig with eye on polls? Shah visit sparks talks

Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to make another visit to Karnataka on Tuesday where Assembly polls are due in 2023 and the ruling camp has reportedly set a target of winning 150 seats in the 224-member House. His visit assumes significance amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet. Shah had last visited the southern state on April 1.

Speculations about a leadership change were set off after BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh said the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces.

However, a PTI report, citing a senior BJP functionary, said too much is being read into Santhosh's statement as the party is unlikely to replace Basavaraj Bommai who took the chief minister's seat last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

Yediyurappa too dismissed such speculations, saying Bommai is doing a "good job."

Shah's visit also comes days after the state continued to make headlines over a number of issues - communal flare ups, commission allegations against the government, resignation of senior minister KS Eshwarappa following the alleged suicide of a contractor naming him, and a scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors among others. All these issues have invoked strengthened Opposition criticism in the state and on occasions, have drawn national attention too.

During Shah's April visit, he had attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target was set and discussions were held on induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation.

On his upcoming trip, Shah is likely to meet senior party leaders, including Bommai and Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls. According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.

"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150-seat target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shivamogga.

Shah is also expected to take part in several events, including the valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games in Bengaluru, and will also be paying tributes to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

Bommai, who is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls, has already indicated that he would try to discuss the same with Shah during this visit.

(With PTI inputs)