Amit Shah to inaugurate Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru on Tuesday
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Nrupathunga University and the NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru.
The Home Minister is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.
In another event, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.
At the event, the Home Minister will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later launch the E-Beat App. At noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.
At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021.
During his visit, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to pitch for the cabinet expansion or rejig at the earliest ahead of the Assembly polls next year, for which he is facing heat from party members, who are hoping to drop older leaders and adopt fresh faces.
-
Mumbai airport to be closed for a day for pre-monsoon maintenance work on May 10
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed for a day as part of the monsoon contingency plan on May 10, officials said. “The airport's both runways, 14/32 and 09/27, will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre monsoon maintenance and repair work,” CSMIA spokesperson. The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday, May 10. “All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm,” CSMIA spokesperson said.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run
It's been four days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date, there has been no success in arresting the accused, Nagesh. After mounting pressure, the police have strengthened the efforts and now 7 teams have been formed to arrest Nagesh at the earliest. The police had earlier formed three investigation teams, which were later increased to five and now seven teams are hunting for Nagesh.
-
Basava Jayanti 2022: What you ought to know about Basavanna
Basava Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated by Lingayats in Karnataka, and other parts of south India to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna. As per the Hindu calendar, the birth of Basavanna falls on the 3rd day of Vaisahaka month in the Shukla paksha. This usually falls either in April of May of the English calendar. Basavanna is known to have brought about several social reforms.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai: Won't give even an inch of land to Maharashtra
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged politicians of Maharashtra not to use language bogey or border issue for their political survival, as he made it clear that the state will not give even an inch of its land to the neighbouring state. Noting that several Kannada speaking areas were in Maharashtra, he said the thinking is on about incorporating them into Karnataka.
-
ISMC invest ₹22,900 crore in Karnataka: Why it's a big deal
Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium which will invest ₹22,900 crore ($3 billion) in Karnataka state to set up the country's first and largest semiconductor chip-making plant on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on behalf of Karnataka and ISMC director Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics