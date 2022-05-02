Will Karnataka see a cabinet rejig with eye on polls? Shah visit sparks talks
- Speculations about a leadership change were set off after BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh said the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces.
Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to make another visit to Karnataka on Tuesday where Assembly polls are due in 2023 and the ruling camp has reportedly set a target of winning 150 seats in the 224-member House. His visit assumes significance amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet. Shah had last visited the southern state on April 1.
However, a PTI report, citing a senior BJP functionary, said too much is being read into Santhosh's statement as the party is unlikely to replace Basavaraj Bommai who took the chief minister's seat last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.
Yediyurappa too dismissed such speculations, saying Bommai is doing a "good job."
Shah's visit also comes days after the state continued to make headlines over a number of issues - communal flare ups, commission allegations against the government, resignation of senior minister KS Eshwarappa following the alleged suicide of a contractor naming him, and a scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors among others. All these issues have invoked strengthened Opposition criticism in the state and on occasions, have drawn national attention too.
During Shah's April visit, he had attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target was set and discussions were held on induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation.
On his upcoming trip, Shah is likely to meet senior party leaders, including Bommai and Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls. According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.
"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150-seat target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shivamogga.
Shah is also expected to take part in several events, including the valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games in Bengaluru, and will also be paying tributes to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.
Bommai, who is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls, has already indicated that he would try to discuss the same with Shah during this visit.
(With PTI inputs)
Yogi lays stress on extensive power sector reforms, action plan for future needs
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for effecting extensive reforms in the power sector, according to a state government spokesman. He directed officials to prepare an action plan keeping the future requirement of electricity in mind. Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting to review the power position here on Monday. The chief minister further asked officials to encourage consumers to pay their bills regularly by sending correct bills to them every month.
Three ministries to form consortium for climate-related policies
Mumbai In a first, three ministries - earth sciences (MoES), science and technology, and environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), are set to form a consortium for climate science, mitigation and adaptation. Ravichandran, who was the chief guest for the 10th anniversary of the Interdisciplinary Programme in climate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, said that the consortium is likely to be in place in the next six months.
Students storm SPPU over online exams
PUNE Over hundreds of students, under the National Student Union of India banner, stormed Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the decision of holding the summer examinations in offline mode in all Maharashtra universities. Students of different organisations held protest SPPU main building, demanding to conduct online examinations. Following which, SPPU administration issued a letter assuring students to put forth this demand to the state government.
Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state
Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.
Yogi assures help to set up Rashtriya Raksha University regional campus in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the vice chancellor of the Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University of every possible assistance for the establishment of a regional campus of the university in Uttar Pradesh. Vice chancellor Bimal N Patel met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here. The institute runs various courses, including diploma in police science, diploma in industrial and personal security, certificate in physical education and cyber safety, he said.
