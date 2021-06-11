'Will remain Karnataka CM for next two years': Yediyurappa thanks BJP leadership for reposing faith

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that he will be continuing as the chief minister of the state for the remaining two years of his term, working for the development of the people. His statement came one day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Arun Singh ruled out replacing Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka and asserted that the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman will continue in the top spot.

There had recently been much speculation regarding a change of leadership in the Karnataka BJP, with many projecting that a section of the ruling BJP was trying to unseat Yediyurappa from the post of the chief minister. It was even said that some BJP legislators were pushing for a legislature party meeting where they intended to raise the state government's alleged mishandling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and instances of corruption.

Citing the trust that the BJP high command decided to place in him, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the statement from the party's national general secretary had given him "more strength". "Arun Singh who is Karnataka in-charge has said that there is no question (of leadership change).. it doesn't arise and that Yediyurappa will remain (CM) for the next two years and complete the term-- where does that question arise," news agency PTI quoted Yediyurappa as saying in response to a question.

Yediyurappa vowed to "put more effort and honestly work for the next two years", adding that his responsibility has increased now that the BJP's Karnataka in-charge has recognised the good work happening under his rule. He said he will also try to live up to the trust shown in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.







