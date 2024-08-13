Woman in Bengaluru BMTC bus argues with conductor for Shakti scheme without valid ID proof. Video

A heated argument took place between a BMTC bus conductor and a woman who claimed to be a central government employee after she refused to show the Aadhar card while using the free bus scheme. Woman in Bengaluru argues with BMTC conductor for Shakti scheme without valid ID proof. Video

The woman was seen screaming inside the bus and fellow passengers tried to explain her the situation. In a viral video, a bus conductor asked a woman to show her Aadhar card as per the rules of Shakti scheme.

The woman said that she did not have the Aadhar card and asked the conductor to let her go as she was a central government employee. The conductor then asked the woman to show any identity proof to get a free ride and the argument escalated further.

However, the passengers intervened and explained that the BMTC has certain rules to follow, and she could not travel for free without proper identity proof. The woman, however, said that she would complain about the matter.

Meanwhile, the internet is divided on this issue and voiced out their opinions. A user said, “It's just a matter of rules. Always be on right side of Rule. If you are not sure, then pay the little ticket amount And Be better prepared for next time with proper understanding and enforcement of rules and regulations. Creating Public nuisance is an ego problem = dangerous.” Another user said, “Why is she being harassed when buses are free for women in Bengaluru?”