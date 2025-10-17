Woman murdered in Malleswaram: Police

A 20-year-old woman was murdered near the railway tracks behind Mantri Mall in Malleswaram on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday, adding that they suspect it was an act of revenge after the woman rejected his romantic advances.

The victim, a pharmacy student, identified as Yamini Priya, had left home early in the morning to attend her college exams.

According to police, on her way back home at around 2:30 pm, a man approached the woman from behind and slit her throat before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Siddu Nema Gowda said that preliminary evidence indicates a personal motive.

“The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the girl was walking home along the railway track. Prima facie, it appears that rejection of a love proposal led to the attack. We have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and launched a probe. The accused will be arrested soon, as both the victim and suspect are from the same locality,” he said.

Investigators believe the accused, identified as 23-year-old Vignesh, attacked Yamini after she rejected his repeated advances. Police said the attacker allegedly threw a corrosive substance at her eyes before slashing her neck and face with a sharp weapon. The young woman died on the spot from excessive bleeding.

A case has been registered at the Sri Ramapura police station. Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioning witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.