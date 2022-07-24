'Yamaraja' on this Bengaluru road? Video of protest goes viral

In a unique way of protesting for better roads, the Anjanpura road of Bengaluru on Saturday saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The protest is said to be a symbolic message to the officials to convey how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city.

An organization called Changemakers of Kanakapura Road has conducted this unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities. They also alleged that the officials have been ignoring the roads of Anjanpura for more than 10 years and these damaged roads pose turned out to be a deathtrap for the daily commuters.

The organization took to social media and said that MLA Krishnappa and Bangalore Development Authority(BDA) have given tender to 'Yamaraja', taking a swipe. “Yamaraja on roads? Don't be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given a tender to Yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did a unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigours protests last year the MLA & BDA hasnt woken up!(Sic)”

The man who dressed up in Yamaraja attire had even accompanied two-wheeler commuters on the road.

A Twitter user named Meghana Murthy wrote “If you are travelling on Anjanpura road, Mr Yamaraja gives you company. this is how the road is from the past 12 years and we are kind of fed up with raising the complaints, how's your road? (Sic)”

Earlier, a video of 40 potholes in a 200-meter road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral.

