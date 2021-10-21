Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'No one should speak disrespectfully': Yediyurappa condemns K'taka BJP chief's 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi
bengaluru news

'No one should speak disrespectfully': Yediyurappa condemns K'taka BJP chief's 'drug addict' remark on Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a by-election campaign in Sindagi of Vijayapura district, Yediyurappa said the "statement made by BJP state president related to Rahul Gandhi is not correct, no one should speak disrespectfully."
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa(ANI file photo)
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa(ANI file photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa condemned the "drug peddler" and "drug addict" remarks made by state BJP state president against Rahul Gandhi stating that no one should speak so disrespectfully.

While addressing a by-election campaign in Sindagi of Vijayapura district, Yediyurappa said the "statement made by BJP state president related to Rahul Gandhi is not correct, no one should speak disrespectfully."

Kateel on Tuesday had told a gathering of BJP workers that "Rahul Gandhi says he will become president. Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not say this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who cannot run a party, how can they run this country?"

Further, attacking Congress leader HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah for criticising RSS during the election campaign, Yediyurappa said: "Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah are unnecessarily dragging the RSS name into the election campaign but they will gain nothing by bringing RSS name, people will give them a proper answer in the bypolls." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out