Yoga Sangam: 3,000 to gather at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha for International Yoga Day

The 11th International Yoga Day celebrations is set to witness a mass gathering of around 3,000 people at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru this year, according to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Bengaluru and Mysuru are both set to see major events this International Yoga Day, with thousands expected to attend. (Representational Image)(X/CRPF)

The state is set to celebrate the day - June 21- with various events, including the standardized yoga routine outlined by the Central government. The mega yoga event at the Vidhana Soudha will be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The program will run from 6am to 8am, with similar events being held simultaneously at various district and taluk centres.

The celebration, titled "Yoga Sangam," will be organized in collaboration with multiple yoga organizations, civil society groups, and other partners. A 45-minute session following the common yoga protocol developed by the AYUSH Ministry will be the key feature of the event.

Top state officials including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, state ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and notable yoga gurus from Karnataka are expected to attend the Vidhana Soudha program.

“A special 100-day countdown campaign to International Yoga Day is already underway. The Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, has begun organising several innovative programmes, including 11 national-level yoga competitions in collaboration with the Government Ayurveda Research Centre in Mysuru,” Gundu Rao said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Additionally, around 300 Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres in rural parts of the state will host their own yoga day events.

A large-scale Yoga Mahakumbh is also planned at the Mysore Palace grounds, where approximately 15,000 people are expected to join.

On the same day, Yoga Sangam events will be conducted in all 30 district centres, each targeting at least 5,000 participants. Nationally, the Government of India aims to organize Yoga Sangam events at 100,000 locations, with Karnataka contributing around 10,000 of these programs.

Mysuru to become a ‘Yoga District’?

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has submitted a request to the Centre to officially recognize Mysuru as a ‘Yoga District’, according to The Hindu. As part of this initiative, the goal is to ensure that at least one person in every household across the district learns and regularly practices yoga.

(With PTI inputs)