DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Video

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had a brief mishap on Tuesday while cycling near the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.(X/ANI)

As he reached the steps of the state legislature building, the Congress leader appeared to lose balance and took a tumble. People nearby quickly rushed to help him up.

The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, with many sharing the video alongside lighthearted comments.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had posted a photo of himself on X (formerly Twitter), cycling toward the Vidhana Soudha. He captioned it with a message highlighting his symbolic gesture, “In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle, because progress doesn’t always need horsepower, just people power.”

The Deputy Chief Minister was also seen donning a Louis Vuitton stole while cycling through the streets of Bengaluru, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by netizens.

On X (formerly Twitter), users had mixed reactions. One quipped, "Sir, you didn’t have to wear the LV dupatta even while cycling." Another joked, "He has so many LV dupattas!"

Others used the moment to raise questions about urban mobility and safety. "When can we normal folks feel safe enough to use a cycle (or even walk) for our commute?" asked one user. "Is there any work going on for that in the corridors of power?"

In another sarcastic dig, a user wrote, “Sir, do some cycling in ORR sometimes with the fantastic infrastructure that you have created for common citizens!”

Pointing to the irony of the situation, another user noted, "By the way, the electric cycle you’re riding still needs horsepower."

