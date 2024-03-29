 Man dies of ruptured colon, intestines in Bengaluru after friend inserts blow dryer into rectum: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Man dies of ruptured colon, intestines in Bengaluru after friend inserts blow dryer into rectum: Report

ByYamini C S
Mar 29, 2024 10:12 AM IST

The man died of a ruptured colon and severe damage to his intestines after his abdomen expanded from the pressure of the dryer.

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died from internal injuries after his friend inserted the nozzle of a blow dryer into his rectum “for fun” in Bengaluru on Monday. The man died of severe damage to his intestines and a ruptured colon after his abdomen expanded from the pressure of the dryer.

The victim was 24 years old and worked as a delivery agent in Bengaluru.
The victim was 24 years old and worked as a delivery agent in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, who was a native of Vijayapura. On Monday, he visited a bike service centre to get his bike washed. His friend, Murali, who worked there, washed his bike and then aimed the powerful electric blow dryer - used for drying vehicles - jokingly at Yogesh.

He first aimed at Yogesh's face and back before inserting it into his rectum for "amusement", the India Today reported. The jestful exchange between the friends turned awry when Yogesh's abdomen expanded from the pressure and his colon ruptured. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where he received emergency surgery.

However, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Doctors found that Yogesh had also sustained severe damage to his intestines. The incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Sampigehalli area.

Accordingly, the Sampigehalli Police have registered a case in the matter under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relates to culpable homicide, the report said. Murali, 25 years old, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Yogesh was a resident of Thanisandra, where he lived with his grandmother. He worked as a delivery agent in Bengaluru. His mortal remains have been sent for a post mortem, the reports of which are awaited.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Man dies of ruptured colon, intestines in Bengaluru after friend inserts blow dryer into rectum: Report
