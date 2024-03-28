 Video: Woman journalist assaulted in Bengaluru. Rival agency says its reporter was attacked first | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Video: Woman journalist assaulted in Bengaluru. Rival agency says its reporter was attacked first

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 06:49 PM IST

The incident happened during a press meet conducted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru and was caught on camera.

A woman reporter from the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) was assaulted physically by a male journalist who is working for another news agency, ANI, in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident happened during a press meet conducted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and was caught on camera.

Both reporters were seen engaging in a heated argument, and the ANI reporter hurled a slap at the woman reporter. The other media persons were seen pushing back the ANI reporter from attacking her further.

'Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report

In an X post, the news agency wrote, “Abominable behaviour by ANI reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event in Bengaluru today. Does ANI condemn such behavior by its staffer?”

PTI has condemned the incident and appealed to the management of ANI to take action against their employee who was seen in the video. An FIR has also been lodged and the news agency further said that it will file a complaint with the National Commission for Women. (NCW) “PTI management and her colleagues are outraged, and condemn this unprovoked violence in the strongest possible terms. PTI will go to any lengths to protect its employees. An FIR is being lodged over the shocking incident, which has left the reporter traumatised. PTI will also file a complaint with the National Commission for Women,” it added further.

Many leaders expressed concern about the incident and demanded action against the accused. Actress turned politician and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar wrote, “I vehemently condemn the behavior of the male journalist who is seen physically and verbally abusing the PTI female journalist in Bengaluru today. Want @smitaprakash to take action immediately.”

Meanwhile, a counter FIR will also be filed by ANI reporter as he claimed that the he was attacked by the woman journalist first. However, he was temporarily suspended from his duties by the employer, as per clarification given by ANI journalist Naveen Kapoor.

