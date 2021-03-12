Zomato to pay medical bills of woman who accused delivery executive of assault
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday said the company will pay the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who has accused a delivery executive of the food delivery firm of attacking her. He added the company is also taking care of the legal cost of Kamaraj, the executive, who has denied the charges and accused Chandranee of assaulting him.
“Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj... with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked. We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings,” Goyal said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness.”
Goyal cited their protocol and added Zomato temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries but is covering his earnings in the interim as police investigate the case.
“Also, for the record...Kamaraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far and has a 4.75/5-star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest) and has been working with us for 26 months now (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences),” said the statement.
Also Read | Woman shares video about altercation with delivery man, Zomato replies
Chandranee posted a video on social media on Wednesday alleging Kamaraj assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She accused Kamaraj of barging into her house, verbal abuse, and punching her.
“He started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ It was really threatening for me. I tried to shut my door, but he pushed the door, took my order from the table by entering my home, punched me in my face, and ran away,” she said.
Kamaraj told HT on Thursday that Chandranee attacked him first. He said when he went to deliver the food, she on a call with Zomato customer care, and cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me.” He said she then physically assaulted him. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block [her] using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru's civic body mulls Covid-19 testing in malls, marriage halls
- The BBMP also acknowledged some of the lapses in contact-tracing, data collection which it said it needed to fix to check the rise in Covid-19 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa gets Covid-19 vaccination
- The 78-year-old CM was inoculated as part of the drive in the state that has so far vaccinated over 11.84 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjuna awardee Aditi Ashok: Growing up in Bengaluru, you can play golf all year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to pay medical bills of woman who accused delivery executive of assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City matters: Need significant change in way we plan Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'City of future!' Infosys' Nandan Nilekani on what makes Bengaluru click
- Nilekani said that the work from home system is here to stay as the city sees a new phase of change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru has public-spiritedness: Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Work from home here to stay', says Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bengaluru is my favourite city': Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch live: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka forms panel to look into quota demand
- The state had recently seen agitations from several communities demanding reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Tej: I want to entertain all, not just one section of audience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shrinking revenues may impact Karnataka’s economy in future as well': Report
- According to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan 2021-25 (MTFP) the effects of the negative revenue deficit will impact the state in the coming year as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Things to do in Bengaluru: Raghu Dixit style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Big budget, bigger debts': Yediyurappa's show of Karnataka's finances
- The state is also expected to borrow ₹71,332 crore this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox