Representational Image. (HT archive)
bengaluru news

Zomato to pay medical bills of woman who accused delivery executive of assault

The company is also taking care of the legal cost of Kamaraj, the executive, who has denied the charges and accused Chandranee of assaulting him
By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday said the company will pay the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who has accused a delivery executive of the food delivery firm of attacking her. He added the company is also taking care of the legal cost of Kamaraj, the executive, who has denied the charges and accused Chandranee of assaulting him.

“Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj... with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked. We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings,” Goyal said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness.”

Goyal cited their protocol and added Zomato temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries but is covering his earnings in the interim as police investigate the case.

“Also, for the record...Kamaraj has made 5,000 deliveries for us so far and has a 4.75/5-star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest) and has been working with us for 26 months now (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences),” said the statement.

Also Read | Woman shares video about altercation with delivery man, Zomato replies

Chandranee posted a video on social media on Wednesday alleging Kamaraj assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She accused Kamaraj of barging into her house, verbal abuse, and punching her.

“He started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ It was really threatening for me. I tried to shut my door, but he pushed the door, took my order from the table by entering my home, punched me in my face, and ran away,” she said.

Kamaraj told HT on Thursday that Chandranee attacked him first. He said when he went to deliver the food, she on a call with Zomato customer care, and cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me.” He said she then physically assaulted him. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block [her] using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose.”

