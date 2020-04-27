e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BEST driver, 2 health workers among 8 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

BEST driver, 2 health workers among 8 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:29 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday.

A 38-year-old BEST driver from Dombivli (East), a 21-year-old bank employee, a 34-year- old employee of at private hospital in Mumbai, and a 40-year-old man from Dombivli (West), who is a staff nurse at a private hospital were among the new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli has reached 137.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has given permission to wholesale grocery, vegetables and fruit traders to keep shops open between 5am and 2pm and transport essentials to retail traders.

“The shopkeepers are supposed to operate as per the directions laid down by the civic body so that people don’t go out. If there is any complaint against shopkeepers, they will face legal action,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

The wholesale traders will transport all essential to retailers, who will home deliver the commodities.

“Like we have stopped counter delivery at retail shops and only allow home delivery, the wholesale shops will do the same. Any shopkeepers who refuses to delivery at home or to the retail traders, will face legal action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” said Pophale.

.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities