Home / Cities / BFUHS extends last date of joining PG courses to May 6

BFUHS extends last date of joining PG courses to May 6

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Faridkot has extended the last date of joining the postgraduate (PG) medical courses at the allotted colleges from May 4 to May 6.

During the first-round of online counselling to PG courses in seven medical and 12 dental colleges of the state, the BFUHS provisionally allotted PG course seats to NEET-qualified students. Amid lockdown, students have been allowed to join the allotted colleges physically or online.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor of BFUHS, said “The cut-off date for admission to PG medical and dental courses has been extended to May 6 as some candidates are facing difficulty in completing online admission process due to curfew in Punjab. Many candidates are also not able to deposit the fee as RTGS or NEFT in the university’s account. We have extended the date so that students can complete the admission process. No further extension will be allowed.”

