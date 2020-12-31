e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Bharat Mukti Morcha’s nationwide march begins today

Bharat Mukti Morcha’s nationwide march begins today

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Workers of Bharat Mukti Morcha have organised a nationwide march that will begin on January 1 from Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh.

The organisation members made the announced at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan, Navi peth on Tuesday. The morcha representatives shared their plans to erect their own memorial for the soldiers who lost their lives on January 1, 1818, in the battle that took place between the Peshwas and the Bahujan soldiers.

Sachin Bansode, a member of the organisation, said, “After Independence, minorities and Bahujan Samaj in the country are still facing the same problems we faced during the Peshwa period. In fact, the problems have multiplied with terrorism, naxalism and uncontrolled corruption in our country. We all have united to fight against it and from January 1, 2020, a nationwide march will be taken out to take up our issues.”

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities