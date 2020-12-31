Bharat Mukti Morcha’s nationwide march begins today

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 21:07 IST

Pune Workers of Bharat Mukti Morcha have organised a nationwide march that will begin on January 1 from Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh.

The organisation members made the announced at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan, Navi peth on Tuesday. The morcha representatives shared their plans to erect their own memorial for the soldiers who lost their lives on January 1, 1818, in the battle that took place between the Peshwas and the Bahujan soldiers.

Sachin Bansode, a member of the organisation, said, “After Independence, minorities and Bahujan Samaj in the country are still facing the same problems we faced during the Peshwa period. In fact, the problems have multiplied with terrorism, naxalism and uncontrolled corruption in our country. We all have united to fight against it and from January 1, 2020, a nationwide march will be taken out to take up our issues.”