Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapti temple’s donation box stolen

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:11 IST

PUNE Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapti mandal, a prominent mandal in the city, on Thursday, filed a complaint of robbery at the mandal’s temple in Budhwar peth.

According to the complaint, the temple’s donation box was stolen on November 26.

CCTC footage, available to the police, shows two motorbike-borne men arriving early in the morning and these two are suspected of being the thieves.

Dilip Adkar, Bhausaheb Rangari trust secretary, lodged the FIR with the Vishrambaug police station

The steel donation box missing, is opened only twice a year and how much money was in the box is not known at this point, police said.

