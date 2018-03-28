Bhide supporters call Prakash Ambedkar, attendees of Elgaar Parishad ‘Naxals’ and ‘Mauwadi’

Pune Many supporters of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide gathered on the banks of Mula river in Pune on Wednesday morning. The Pune police had denied permission for the support rally to start from Shaniwarwada where the Elgaar Parishad was attended by Gujarat member of legislative assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mewani and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in December 2017. The people at Bhide’s support rally called Prakash Ambedkar and attendees of Elgaar Parishad “Naxals” and “Mauwadi”. One of the speakers at the Wednesday rally also blamed former Supreme Court judge Kolse Patil for attending the Elgaar Parishad.

Police bandobast was in place as close to 200 people gathered under the bridge across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. Bhide’s supporters have demanded that the case against Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote be dismissed. Ekbote is currently in Yerawada Central Jail serving 14 days of judicial custody in the case of causing Bhima Koregaon violence.

“The woman who filed the case claimed that she had seen guruji (Sambhaji Bhide) at the violence site in Bhima Koregaon. However, it has come forward that he was in Islampur, Sangli that day. The woman should be arrested and questioned,” read the letter that the Hindutva supporters plan to submit to the district collector.

Slogans in support of Ekbote, Hindu religion and against Elgaar Parishad attendees were raised during the rally.