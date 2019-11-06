Bhim Army chief invites Maya for talks, lays stress on reviving Bahujan unity

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:35 IST

In a surprise move, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka Ravan has written an open letter to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, who has often been critical of him. He has invited her to a discussion to further strengthen the Bahujan movement and its unity.

In the four-page letter which he posted on the social media, Chandrashekhar has offered to talk about the need to protect ‘Bahujan people’ from the ill effects of the growing strength of the BJP and the weakening of the ‘Bahujan movement’ in the country.

In the letter, he describes ‘Bahjuan ideology’ as the only remedy available for solution of the country’s persisting problems.

“Leaving our differences aside, we have to sit together in the larger interest of ‘Bahujan (movement)’ and the country because conversation paves the new ways to resolve problems,” he said.

Chandrashekhar has also written: “It is essential now because the weakening Bahujan movement is casting ill effects on the people of the Bahujan samaj. The government is continuously attacking their constitutional rights. We need to reply to them, which is possible only by reviving ‘Bahujan unity’. Being a member of the core team of Kanshiram (BSP founder), your vast experience is important for all of us. I hope you will spare some time to be part of this conversation.”

Beginning the letter with ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Kanshiram’, Chandrashekhar says, “I am writing this letter under special circumstances as the country is at a very crucial stage and casteist-communal forces are on the rise.”

Referring to the growing strength of BJP in elections, the Dalit leader said the saffron party did well in UP, which is one of the ‘strongest citadels of the Bahujan movement’.

“This is a crucial time for the Bahujan samaj because their rights have been snatched and atrocities on them have increased during BJP rule. Reservation is being targeted and efforts are underway to snatch the constitutional and legal protection given to these groups,” he said.

“The country is looking towards those ideologies and groups which could fight the BJP and the Bahujan ideology is one of the important ones among them. This ideology is capable of giving a befitting reply to casteist and communal forces and to establish a factual democracy in the country. Our many iconic leaders had nurtured it throughout their lives and the one who carried forward this legacy in the present time was Kanshiram. He showed the dream of Bahujan to be the ruler and also showed the way to transform this dream into a reality. Being one of the members of his team of (his) associates, you also had a significant contribution in this movement but this ideology is drying up in the present political circumstances,” he said.

He also called for introspection to find out the weaknesses in Bahujan samaj.