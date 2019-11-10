Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission gets extension till February next year

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 20:31 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra government has given yet another extension to Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission as the current term of the commission ended on November 9, 2019.

The state home department in its notification said that the stay has been granted to the commission till February 8, 2020.

This is the fourth extension granted to the two-member commission probing the clash which took place on January, 2018.

The state government had appointed the commission in February 2018, to probe the sequence of events that led to the violence in Bhima Koregaon clash in which one person was killed.