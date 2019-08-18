‘Bhog’ allowance for makeshift Ram temple increased

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:50 IST

The Faizabad divisional commissioner has increased the monthly allowance for bhog (consecrated food) offered at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya from Rs 800 to Rs 3800 per month, the head priest of the shrine said on Sunday. Divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra is also the receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Satyendra Das, the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, said, “The divisional commissioner has increased the monthly allowance for bhog (prasad) from Rs 800 to Rs 3800. This was part of our demand. But our allowance (that of the head priest and eight others) has not been increased.”

“However, the commissioner has assured that our allowances too will be increased,” he added.

Earlier, Acharya Satyendra Das met the divisional commissioner on August 11 and demanded a raise. At present, the head priest gets Rs 12,000 per month and four assistant priests Rs 7500 per month. Four other staff members of the temple are paid Rs 6000 per month.

