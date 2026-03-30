3 men who helped 2 teenagers gang-rape 11-year-old girl in MP’s Ujjain arrested

Three men, including a 75-year-old man have been arrested for helping two teenagers rape an 11-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said on Monday. The two boys have also apprehended and sent to a corrections home for juveniles. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two boys have also apprehended and sent to a corrections home for juveniles.

Police said the three men have been identified as Bhanwar Singh (75), Nathu Swaroop (57), and Rahul Kumar (22).

Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that the minors, aged 15–16, lured the girl to Bhanwar Singh’s house on Saturday. “Inside the house, they raped her while Bhanwar and Nathu stood guard outside. Rahul filmed the assault on his mobile phone. The accused later threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident,” the SP said.

The crime came to light the following day when the girl opened up about the incident to her family on Sunday. They immediately informed the police.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the rape.

A case has been registered against the five under Section 70(2) (gang rape of a minor) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act.