38 arrested for attacking cops in Faridkot

As many as 38 people were arrested for pelting stones on cops during a protest in Chandbhan village of Faridkot on Thursday. According to information, more than 100 residents had blocked a road during their protest over some issue related to public works in the village. The police claimed that village sarpanch Amandeep Kaur and her husband Kuldeep Singh were leading the protest. The protesters had started stone pelting on police, leaving several injured. (Getty Images)

“A team of officials reached the village to convince the protesters to open the roadblock but they, at the instigation of sarpanch Amandeep Kaur, attacked cops with stones. Police personnel sustained injuries. They also damaged vehicles of cops and mediapersons besides damaging a private vehicle and stealing cash from it. Further, they attacked cops after cornering them and attempted to snatch their weapons,” reads the first information report (FIR).

Superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said the protest turned violent all of a sudden. “The protesters started pelting stones at cops, following which some cops sustained injuries. A case has been registered at the Jaitu police station against 41 persons by name and some unidentified persons on the statement of ASI Nachattar Singh, who was on duty at the time of the attack. The police have arrested 38 persons so far and are trying to identify other accused persons,” he said.

“Cops will be stationed in the village for a while to maintain law and order. If anyone see suspicious activity, they must inform the police. We will take action,” he said. A case was registered under Sections 109, 132, 221, 121(1), 121(2), 309(6), 74, 304, 62, 324(4), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Jaitu police station.