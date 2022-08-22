4 killed, 10 injured as truck rams into SUV carrying school students in Ujjain
The SUV was carrying 14 students and they were on their way to their schools in Nagda when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle
Four students were killed and 10 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into an SUV carrying 14 school students in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday, said police.
The injured were rushed to Ujjain from where three have been referred to Indore in serious condition.
The 12 students of age group 6 to 16 years of Fatima Higher Secondary School, Nagda, and two students of Agoshdeep International School, Nagda, were going to their schools when a truck hit the vehicle near Jhirnia Phante.
According to eyewitnesses, an ambulance reached the sport 15 minutes after the incident and the passers-by took the students to the hospital in a passenger bus.
“Three students died on the spot while one died in the hospital during treatment,” said Satendra Shukla, superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain.
