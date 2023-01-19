40 injured after two buses collide in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

At least 40 people were injured in a head on collision of two buses in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Thursday morning, said police.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment, and the condition of 10 are stated to be serious.

Khandwa district collector Anoop Kumar said, “Both the buses overturned after the collision. There were more than 70 passengers in both the buses. The buses collided near village Rajur on Thursday morning.

A bus was coming from Rehatgaon to Khandwa, while the other one was going from Khandwa to Hoshangabad. The eyewitnesses said the bus, which was coming from Rehatgaon, tried to overtake a dumper, and collided with the other bus.”

Some school students, who were travelling in the bus, were also injured.