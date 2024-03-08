 46-year-old arrested for killing minor daughter in MP’s Chhatarpur: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bhopal / 46-year-old arrested for killing minor daughter in MP's Chhatarpur: Police

46-year-old arrested for killing minor daughter in MP’s Chhatarpur: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 08, 2024 08:33 AM IST

A resident of Bamhori, Shivnath Prajapati confessed to the murder on Thursday and said he strangulated his daughter to death as he had seen her with a villager on February 25

A 46-year-old man was arrested for killing his minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur city, police said.

Police added that the postmortem report confirmed death was due to strangulation against claims of suicide by her father. (Representative photo)
A resident of Bamhori, Shivnath Prajapati confessed to the murder on Thursday and said he strangulated his daughter to death as he had seen her with a villager on February 25.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “Prajapati had filed the missing complaint of his 15-year-old daughter on February 26 at Prakash Bamhori police station. On March 5, police found a body of a girl, which was stuffed in a sack, from the well of a farmer.”

Prajapati identified the body as his daughter and claimed she had died by suicide and to cover up his wrongdoing, he threw the body in a well, a police officer said.

Police added that the postmortem report confirmed death was due to strangulation against claims of suicide made by the minor girl’s father.

“On February 25, he saw the girl with a villager. The man had an argument with his minor daughter after which he strangled her with scarf. He tried to make it look like an act of suicide but failed to do so. He later threw the body by stuffing in a sack,” the police officer added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

