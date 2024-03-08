46-year-old arrested for killing minor daughter in MP’s Chhatarpur: Police

A 46-year-old man was arrested for killing his minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur city, police said. Police added that the postmortem report confirmed death was due to strangulation against claims of suicide by her father. (Representative photo)

A resident of Bamhori, Shivnath Prajapati confessed to the murder on Thursday and said he strangulated his daughter to death as he had seen her with a villager on February 25.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “Prajapati had filed the missing complaint of his 15-year-old daughter on February 26 at Prakash Bamhori police station. On March 5, police found a body of a girl, which was stuffed in a sack, from the well of a farmer.”

Prajapati identified the body as his daughter and claimed she had died by suicide and to cover up his wrongdoing, he threw the body in a well, a police officer said.

Police added that the postmortem report confirmed death was due to strangulation against claims of suicide made by the minor girl’s father.

“On February 25, he saw the girl with a villager. The man had an argument with his minor daughter after which he strangled her with scarf. He tried to make it look like an act of suicide but failed to do so. He later threw the body by stuffing in a sack,” the police officer added.

