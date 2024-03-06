55-year-old farmer found murdered in Kapurthala village

A 55-year-old farmer was found brutally murdered in Kapurthala’s Husainpur Bulle village in the wee hours of Tuesday. A 55-year-old farmer was found brutally murdered in Kapurthala’s Husainpur Bulle village in the wee hours of Tuesday. (HT File)

Identified as Balbir Singh, the victim’s body was found with sharp weapon injuries, in the family’s field.

His kin told the police that Balbir had received a call from an unidentified person late on Monday night following which he had left the house.

As he didn’t return home for several hours, family members went looking for him and found his body in a pool of blood in the fields.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.