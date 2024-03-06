 55-year-old farmer found murdered in Kapurthala village - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 55-year-old farmer found murdered in Kapurthala village

55-year-old farmer found murdered in Kapurthala village

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Mar 06, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Identified as Balbir Singh, the victim’s body was found with sharp weapon injuries, in the family’s field. His kin told the police that Balbir had received a call from an unidentified person late on Monday night following which he had left the house.

A 55-year-old farmer was found brutally murdered in Kapurthala’s Husainpur Bulle village in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A 55-year-old farmer was found brutally murdered in Kapurthala’s Husainpur Bulle village in the wee hours of Tuesday. (HT File)
A 55-year-old farmer was found brutally murdered in Kapurthala’s Husainpur Bulle village in the wee hours of Tuesday. (HT File)

Identified as Balbir Singh, the victim’s body was found with sharp weapon injuries, in the family’s field.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His kin told the police that Balbir had received a call from an unidentified person late on Monday night following which he had left the house.

As he didn’t return home for several hours, family members went looking for him and found his body in a pool of blood in the fields.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On