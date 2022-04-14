After Khargone violence, Muslim cleric asks MP mosques to install CCTV cameras
- A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played by a DJ system near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension on Sunday. Curfew was imposed in the town after that.
CCTV cameras would be installed in mosques in Madhya Pradesh after a stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession sparked off violence and communal tension in Khargone town recently, a Muslim religious leader said in Bhopal on Thursday.
It would make it easier to find out the culprits in such cases, he said. “We have already started installing CCTV cameras (at mosques) in Bhopal. I have requested clerics to do the same across the entire MP. CCTV cameras will nail stone-throwers,” said Syed Mushtaque Ali Nadwi, the Bhopal `Shahar Qazi', speaking to PTI.
A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played by a DJ system near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension on Sunday. Curfew was imposed in the town after that.
CCTV footage will show from where stones were thrown during such incidents, Nadwi said. He also said that the demolition of `illegal structures' of those allegedly involved in violence in Khargone was totally wrong.
“Society is run by law. A person who commits a crime should be punished, not his family. Why are houses being demolished if one member of a family commits some mistake,” the cleric said, adding that many families have been rendered homeless due to this drive.
“Festivals of all faiths are being celebrated in India for centuries. When Bhopal was ruled by Muslims, Hindu brothers used to take out processions on their festivals. Never ever a Muslim threw a stone at a Hindu procession in 300 years,” he said. Why would any Muslim throw stones now, he asked.
-
GMDA gets ₹150 crore EDC from DTCP, to speed up infra projects in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will get ₹150 crore of external development charges from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) this month, which will help speed up infrastructure projects in the city, said officials on Thursday. CEO of GMDA Sudhir Rajpal held a meeting with officials from DTCP on Tuesday, where the latter sanctioned an amount of ₹250 crore-- ₹150 crore for GMDA and ₹100 crore for Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
-
Ambedkarites in state feel they are leaderless today
“All the top Dalit leaders have died now and the remaining ones are puppets. I cannot come together with puppets,” he said. “Our leaders are fighting with each other and no one is ready to take up our cause,” said a 32-year old a farmer from Aurangabad, Sanjay Jadhav. When quizzed about Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Ambedkar Ambedkar's splitting the anti-BJP votes, he said he was being singled out.
-
Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in 2015 murder case
Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday arrested gangster Suresh Pujari in connection with the murder of a cable operator in 2015, an official said. The cable operator from Ulhasnagar Sachanand Karira refused to pay the extortion money demanded by gang members of Pujari. One of the history-sheeters in Pujari' s gang Nitin Awghade had planned this murder in September 2015, he was arrested by the police earlier.
-
Three robbers get life term for killing policeman who tried to stop them
Mumbai :The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for killing a policeman who tried to stop them when they attempted to run away with a car. The court also imposed a fine of ₹16.40 lakh on each of the three convicts, identified as Raju Jha, 34, Anil Soni, 31, and Siraj Ansari, 24. The gang headed by Jha has several cases of robbery and dacoity registered against them.
-
75-year-old man found dead at his residence in Sector 69
A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in an empty flat at the deceased, Janardan Dutta's four-storey residence at Neelkanth enclave in Sector-69 on Wednesday. According to police, Dutta, a retired employee of the central government's post and telegraph department, and his wife Sulekha Dutta (69) lived on the third floor of their house while three families lived on the first and second floors and a room on the terrace respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics