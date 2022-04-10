After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why

It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon.

While Indore resident Martin is single, Pathak, a resident of Gwalior, is a father of two daughters. They fell in love two years ago and now have decided to take the relationship to the next level. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago. According to reports, the two met during a TV debate.

Pathak made the relationship public on his Facebook account. "We are now going to be jeevansathi."

Pathak's message with the title "Dukh-Sukh Ke Sathi Hain Shailbala" on his Facebook account read: "We are friends for the past two years and during this period it was realised we both share the same thoughts. We often used to meet during news debates. Now, we have decided to live together and therefore, we are going to marry soon. Apart from serving as a senior IAS officer, Shailbala also writes occasionally."

She has held many important positions in the government of MP. Currently, she is posted as an additional secretary in the state government in Bhopal.

A UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan Tina Dabi is reportedly all set to marry IAS officer Gawande on April 22 in Jaipur.

Dabi's fiancé has also posted a picture with her on Instagram announcing their engagement. “Together, is my favourite place to be!,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Who is IAS officer Pradeep Gawande?

Born in Maharashtra on December 9, 1980, Gawande is a well-known IAS officer of the 2013 batch. He had completed his MBBS degree before completing the UPSC examination and is a qualified doctor. He is currently the director of Archaeology and Museums in Rajasthan. He has been collecting 'Churu' for quite some time.

Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who has secured the second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dhabi had topped. The couple had gained a lot of attention after Tina had announced their relationship in 2016. They had gotten married in 2018, however, in November 2020, the couple announced their separation.

