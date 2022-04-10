After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon.
While Indore resident Martin is single, Pathak, a resident of Gwalior, is a father of two daughters. They fell in love two years ago and now have decided to take the relationship to the next level. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago. According to reports, the two met during a TV debate.
Pathak made the relationship public on his Facebook account. "We are now going to be jeevansathi."
Pathak's message with the title "Dukh-Sukh Ke Sathi Hain Shailbala" on his Facebook account read: "We are friends for the past two years and during this period it was realised we both share the same thoughts. We often used to meet during news debates. Now, we have decided to live together and therefore, we are going to marry soon. Apart from serving as a senior IAS officer, Shailbala also writes occasionally."
She has held many important positions in the government of MP. Currently, she is posted as an additional secretary in the state government in Bhopal.
A UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan Tina Dabi is reportedly all set to marry IAS officer Gawande on April 22 in Jaipur.
Dabi's fiancé has also posted a picture with her on Instagram announcing their engagement. “Together, is my favourite place to be!,” he wrote in his Instagram post.
Who is IAS officer Pradeep Gawande?
Born in Maharashtra on December 9, 1980, Gawande is a well-known IAS officer of the 2013 batch. He had completed his MBBS degree before completing the UPSC examination and is a qualified doctor. He is currently the director of Archaeology and Museums in Rajasthan. He has been collecting 'Churu' for quite some time.
Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who has secured the second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dhabi had topped. The couple had gained a lot of attention after Tina had announced their relationship in 2016. They had gotten married in 2018, however, in November 2020, the couple announced their separation.
-
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police. The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
-
Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said. Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his a local trader, 28, friend Malay Makhal, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah. Mollah went into hiding later. The Kolkata police was alerted.
-
Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak
A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak's Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday. The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.
-
Your Space: Private schools, parents should settle fee issues amicably
Allow flexibility in fee payment The pandemic has had a serious impact on our lives, but perhaps no other area of our lives was as profoundly impacted as the education of our children. It led to unforeseen issues for both, the schools as well as the children and their parents. Those who are impacted economically are facing challenges on several fronts. Incidents of parents being manhandled on the school premises are deeply disturbing.
