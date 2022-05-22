‘Ashamed this is happening in my country’: Cong’s Kapil Sibal on Neemuch killing
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday condemned the killing of an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district. Taking to Twitter, Sibal, the former Union minister said that he was ashamed that this was happening in the country.
“Differently-able elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of being a Muslim. I am ashamed that this is happening in my country. Amit Shah Ji please speak up,” Sibal tweeted.
Apart from Sibal, the Madhya Pradesh Congress too condemned the killing on Sunday and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“Elderly man killed on suspicion of being a Muslim. A BJP leader thrashed the man to death. Mr Modi, what kind of India did you make? The culprit of these killings is the perverted policy of BJP,” the MP Congress’ tweet, roughly translated from Hindi read.
A day earlier, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath questioned what was happening in the state. “Where is the law and order? For how long will people continue to be killed like this? Why are the spirits of criminals so high?” Nath tweeted.
What is the case?
The Madhya Pradesh Police said on Saturday that 65-year-old Bhawarlal Jain of Sarsi village in Ratlam district was found dead on Friday under the Manasa police station.
Jain, who was mentally unstable, was repeatedly slapped by a man and asked whether he was a Muslim, a video which circulated on social media, showed. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.
The accused, who was seen slapping Jain, has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha and he is the husband of a former BJP corporator.
In the video, Kushwaha was heard asking Jain if his name was Mohammed and later started slapping him repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, KL Dangi, the officer-in-charge of the precinct, told Hindustan Times on Saturday.
Dangi said that Bhawarlal Jain had gone to Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh with his family and went missing on May 16.
Dinesh Kushwaha was arrested on Saturday and was being interrogated by the police.
