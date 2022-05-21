Jain man dies in Madhya Pradesh after attack in anti-Muslim hate crime
A 65-year-old man was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district and a case of murder was registered after a video purportedly showed a man slapping the old man repeatedly and asking whether he was a Muslim, police said on Saturday.
Bhawarlal Jain of Sarsi village in Ratlam district was found dead on Friday under the jurisdiction of Manasa police station.
“After performing the last rites of the deceased, his family members came to know about the purported video and informed police about it,” said KL Dangi, the officer in-charge of the precinct.
On Saturday, a case was registered against two suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
The 59-second video that went viral on social media purportedly shows the accused — identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator — slapping the victim repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, Dangi said.
The accused was heard asking the mentally ill man if his name was Mohammed, and later started slapping him repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, he added.
Later in the day, Kushwaha surrendered and was questioned at Manasa police station. He was arrested after questioning, said a senior officer. The second accused is yet to be identified.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
“The victim had gone to Chittorgarh (in Rajasthan) with his family. He went missing on May 16. On Thursday, he was found dead in Manasa area of Neemuch district,” said Dangi. “We are examining the video. Strict action will also be taken against the accused.”
The opposition Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party administration over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Madhya Pradesh.
“What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state,” state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted.
“In MP, there is no law and order and a man was beaten to death just for not showing his Aadhaar Card. After Muslim, Dalit and Tribal, now a Jain was attacked. In MP, nobody is safe...,” said Congress legislator Jitu Patwari.
The guilty will not be spared, the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said. “It is a very tragic incident. An elderly man was beaten before his death. Police registered the case and investigation is on,” Mishra said. “The guilty will not be spared.”
-
Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.
-
Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer. Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that a resident of Block-D, Saurav Goyal, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.
-
Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases
Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post. A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.
-
Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman. Kumar has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan's Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister's wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river. The FIR was lodged based on the victim's mother's statement.
-
Two Chandigarh residents lose ₹3.9 lakh in credit card frauds
Two city residents lost ₹2.88 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds. In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch. His employee, Ankur Mittal received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics