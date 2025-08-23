Bhopal: The Bhopal district administration has launched an inquiry into the use of firearms by registered shooters over the past decade, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoning 77 shooters to submit documents related to their participation in events and firearm usage. Bhopal administration probes misuse of sports firearms, suspends ammo quota

Authorities suspect that some individuals have registered as sportspersons primarily to access large quantities of ammunition. The SIT, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Nayak and sub-divisional magistrate Ravi Shankar Rai, has been constituted to scrutinise the use of firearms by sportspersons.

Under Section 40 of the Arms Rules, 2016, sportspersons are permitted to purchase between 5,000 and 100,000 rounds annually for personal use and training. However, a significant portion of this ammunition is believed to have been diverted to the black market.

The investigation began after police raided the residences of Shahwar Ahmed and Yasin Ahmed—accused in drug and rape cases—from where a foreign-made semi-automatic firearm was recovered.

“A registered shooter sold a gun worth ₹3 lakh for ₹15 lakh after importing it under the sports quota. There is no provision for using semi-automatic firearms in sports shooting—so why was it purchased? This is not an isolated case. We’ve received complaints about individuals who haven’t participated in any event for over 15 years but continue to acquire firearms under the sports quota. Where is this ammunition going?” said a senior officer.

This has prompted district collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh to suspend the ammunition quota for sportspersons in Bhopal. “The fact that ammunition issued to sportspersons is ending up with criminals is a major security concern. After the SIT completes its investigation, we will compile a list of genuine shooters and revoke privileges for those who haven’t participated in competitions or have been inactive for years. Going forward, even registered shooters will need to submit used shells to receive new ammunition. This rule will not apply to those training at government-run academies,” Singh said.

Currently, Bhopal has 77 registered sportspersons who collectively possess over 150 weapons and receive an annual ammunition quota of approximately 3.1 million rounds.