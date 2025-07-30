6 properties of rape, drug case accused Yasin Ahmed, family demolished in Bhopal

Bhopal: At least six properties belonging to Yasin Ahmed — an accused in drug and rape cases — and his family members were demolished by the Bhopal district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. So far, six cases have been registered against them under rape, drug supply, fraud, conspiracy, and assault charges. (Representative photo)

“The process of demolition of illegally constructed two farmhouses, a warehouse, a madarsa, a factory, and a bungalow on government land has been started. The property is worth ₹50 crore,” Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said.

The crime branch arrested Yasin from an ice cream parlour on July 21 and seized drugs and a pistol. His uncle, Shahwar Ahmed, was arrested from a house in Hathaikheda.

“Yasin Ahmed and his uncle used to supply drugs in the clubs of Bhopal under the pretext of weight management medicines. The accused used to shoot obscene videos of women and threaten them for supplying drugs. The investigation is going on in the matter, and more revelations will be made,” additional commissioner of police at crime branch of Bhopal Shailendra Chauhan said.

So far, six cases have been registered against them under rape, drug supply, fraud, conspiracy, and assault charges. The name of another uncle of Yasin, Shariq Ahmed, also surfaced during the investigation, police said.

Shariq, who claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, posted a video of the bulldozer action on social media. The video shows him with folded hands, demanding the police and administration conduct a fair investigation into the allegations against him. “My family served the BJP for 40 years. But people from the party itself are conspiring against me. I am being framed, and my family is innocent,” Shariq said.

During the demolition, police seized hard disks and computers from the farmhouse for investigation into the sexual assault case registered against them. Earlier, the crime branch had also seized a MacBook belonging to Yasin, in which many obscene photos, videos, and chats with women were found.