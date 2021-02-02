Bhopal man booked for holding fake collection drive for Ram temple construction.

Madhya Pradesh Police booked a 30-year-old man in Bhopal on Tuesday for allegedly holding a fake collection drive for the construction of Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, said police.

The FIR has been registered against Manish Rajput, 30, a resident of Ashoka Garden, under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, said Rajesh Bhadoria, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal. The police are trying to nab the accused.

The ASP said, “Yatendra Pal Singh, a local leader with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), lodged a complaint with the police two days ago stating that Rajput, who works in a private company, formed a fake organisation by the name of 'Ram JanmaBhoomi Sankalp Society' for collecting funds. Rajput was collecting funds in Ashok Garden area for the past few days and was also providing slips to donors.”

“In the complaint, Yatendra Pal Singh said Rajput was holding a collection drive, siphoning off people’s money for his personal use,” he added.

The police investigated the matter and found that Rajput was holding a fake collection drive and duping people, said the police officer.

Now, the police are investigating the matter to know whether he was working alone or had some organised group for duping people in the pretext of collecting donation for the construction of the temple, said Irshad Wali, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

