IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
kolkata news

Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag

  • While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Personal attacks that have marked campaign speeches in poll-bound West Bengal got sharper on Tuesday at back-to-back rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, former Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister.

Addressing a rally at South 24 Parganas district’s Baruipur, which is located close to TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s new star campaigner Suvendu Adhikari targeted the young MP, saying he can prove that money from coal smuggling in the state was transferred to a bank in Thailand.

Showing the audience an enlarged copy of what he claimed to be a bank document, Adhikari said, “I said I had proof. This shows that money from coal smuggling was deposited in a bank account in Bangkok. The money went to a person named Madam Narula. Who is Madam Narula? It is the same person who was once caught at the Kolkata airport with a lot of gold. The truth will be out when Lala, the man who ran the coal smuggling operation, is nabbed.”

Incidentally, the family of Abhishek Banerjee’s wife live in Thailand.

Adhikari neither named the chief minister nor Abhishek Banerjee and referred to the latter as “tolabaaj bhaipo” (extortionist nephew). Former minister Rajib Banerjee also addressed the rally. TMC workers waved black flags at the two leaders when they were on their way to the rally. BJP flags were removed in many areas and discarded shoes hung on posters that had photographs of the two former ministers.

Also read: No intention to bring central anti-conversion law - MHA tells Parliament

At the rally, Adhikari also accused the TMC of indulging in rampant corruption during the distribution of relief for victims of cyclone Amphan in 2020 and stealing ration meant for the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now they are stealing vaccines sent for health workers,” said Adhikari who claimed that the BJP will do its best in South 24 Parganas by winning all 31 assembly seats in the district.

“A large number of Muslims live in Bhangar, Sonarpur and other areas. Do you think all Muslims will vote for the TMC? Didn’t our Muslim brothers receive free ration and cooking gas sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? You, (the chief minister) on the other hand, branded the trains carrying migrant workers as ‘corona express.’ People have not forgotten that,” Adhikari said.

Reacting to Adhikari’s allegation at Abhishek Banerjee, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “If he has any proof he should give it to the Central Bureau of Investigation instead of making speeches. Abhishek will give his reply. And, Adhikari should talk about his own involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam in which he is an accused.”

Sovan Chatterjee, who is now the BJP’s election observer for the Kolkata zone, came under sharp attack from his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee for leading a roadshow with Baisakhi Banerjee, his friend and BJP leader, at Behala in the southern fringe of Kolkata where he earlier lived with his family. This was the first time the former mayor entered Behala after his family dispute prompted him to shift to Golpark in the heart of south Kolkata.

“The more rallies the two lead, the better it is for the TMC. Bengal’s culture has no place for a man who leaves his wife and child and lives with another woman,” said Ratna Chatterjee who attended a TMC roadshow that education minister Partha Chatterjee led in another part of Behala.

BJP leaders did not want to comment on her statement. However, Chatterjee reacted to his estranged wife's statement and told the media during the roadshow that his marriage ran into rough weather.

"My marriage ran into rough weather. I was betrayed and wounded. Baisakhi Banerjee saved me from the crisis," he said.

At the Baruipur rally, Rajib Banerjee sharpened his attack on the chief minister without naming her and focused on unemployment in Bengal. “If the BJP comes to power, our effort will be to provide permanent jobs. It is impossible without industries. Union home minister Amit Shah has promised me that a special package will be offered to Bengal. This government started projects without planning. Being a topper in providing 100 day’s work (under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA) is a proof of the state’s failure in generating real jobs,” said Banerjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal polls tmc leader bjp
app
Close
Arrangements have to be made for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas (PTI)
Arrangements have to be made for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal to reopen schools from Feb 12. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
Kolkata: BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee (L) with his close associate and party leader Baishakhi Banerjee during BJP's roadshow in Kolkata, Tuesday, (PTI)
kolkata news

Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MLA Dipak Haldar.(ANI)
TMC MLA Dipak Haldar.(ANI)
kolkata news

TMC suffers another blow as two-time MLA Dipak Haldar calls it quits

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:25 AM IST
  • Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. Each yatra will run for at least 20-25 days and together cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. Each yatra will run for at least 20-25 days and together cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

BJP plans to organise five mega rath yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Top BJP leaders in the state said that the party’s national president JP Nadda is expected to launch the first rath yatra on February 6. All five rath yatras have been named parivartan yatras
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned a similar rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.(HT file photo. Representative image)
kolkata news

BJP seeks permission from Bengal govt for rath yatra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 PM IST
BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letter to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the saffron camp, beginning February, intends to take out five rallies, as part of the 'rath yatra', crisscrossing the entire state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In the hands of Mamata Banerjee, Bengal has deteriorated further from where the communists had left," Amit Shah said.(ANI)
“In the hands of Mamata Banerjee, Bengal has deteriorated further from where the communists had left," Amit Shah said.(ANI)
kolkata news

Mamata will be left alone by election time, says Shah

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:02 AM IST
“The way leaders of the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Congress are joining the BJP in large numbers, Mamata Banerjee will not be able to find anyone behind her when she looks back,” the BJP leader said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation..(Getty Images)
Image for representation..(Getty Images)
kolkata news

Bengal kids mistake crude bomb for ball, suffer injuries in explosion

By HT Correspondent, Berhampore
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More raids are being conducted to recover arms and nab the associates of the arrested persons. (HT Photo)
More raids are being conducted to recover arms and nab the associates of the arrested persons. (HT Photo)
kolkata news

Illegal pistols, rifles seized in Kolkata and Malda in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata, Berhampore
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • Six improvised 9 mm pistols, 12 magazines and some ammunition were seized from the duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
kolkata news

With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
kolkata news

Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal tour postponed in wake of explosion in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Humayun Kabir, superintendent of police of Chandannagar, West Bengal.
File photo: Humayun Kabir, superintendent of police of Chandannagar, West Bengal.
kolkata news

Bengal IPS officer who arrested BJP workers for 'goli maaro' slogan quits

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • His wife had the ruling Trinamool Congress in November 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
india news

2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Teesta Barrage project, the largest irrigation project in east India, was sanctioned by the Planning Commission in 1975 and the work started in 1976. (HT Archive)
The Teesta Barrage project, the largest irrigation project in east India, was sanctioned by the Planning Commission in 1975 and the work started in 1976. (HT Archive)
kolkata news

Teesta Barrage: Former land owners demand jobs, start agitation in north Bengal

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The protesters, under the banner of Jalpaiguri Land Losers Association (JLLA), started an indefinite sit-in demonstration in front of the chief engineer’s office of the Teesta Barrage project
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (HT Photo)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (HT Photo)
kolkata news

Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again with chest pain

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Earlier this month, he had to undergo an angioplasty. On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised for the first time and was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
kolkata news

Bengal para-teachers attempt to barge into assembly to meet CM Mamata Bannerjee

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Earlier this month on January 11, the protestors had tried to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, leading to a scuffle with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP