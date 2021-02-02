Personal jibes get sharper at BJP, TMC rallies; ex-ministers shown black flag

Personal attacks that have marked campaign speeches in poll-bound West Bengal got sharper on Tuesday at back-to-back rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, former Kolkata mayor and cabinet minister.

Addressing a rally at South 24 Parganas district’s Baruipur, which is located close to TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s new star campaigner Suvendu Adhikari targeted the young MP, saying he can prove that money from coal smuggling in the state was transferred to a bank in Thailand.

Showing the audience an enlarged copy of what he claimed to be a bank document, Adhikari said, “I said I had proof. This shows that money from coal smuggling was deposited in a bank account in Bangkok. The money went to a person named Madam Narula. Who is Madam Narula? It is the same person who was once caught at the Kolkata airport with a lot of gold. The truth will be out when Lala, the man who ran the coal smuggling operation, is nabbed.”

Incidentally, the family of Abhishek Banerjee’s wife live in Thailand.

Adhikari neither named the chief minister nor Abhishek Banerjee and referred to the latter as “tolabaaj bhaipo” (extortionist nephew). Former minister Rajib Banerjee also addressed the rally. TMC workers waved black flags at the two leaders when they were on their way to the rally. BJP flags were removed in many areas and discarded shoes hung on posters that had photographs of the two former ministers.

At the rally, Adhikari also accused the TMC of indulging in rampant corruption during the distribution of relief for victims of cyclone Amphan in 2020 and stealing ration meant for the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now they are stealing vaccines sent for health workers,” said Adhikari who claimed that the BJP will do its best in South 24 Parganas by winning all 31 assembly seats in the district.

“A large number of Muslims live in Bhangar, Sonarpur and other areas. Do you think all Muslims will vote for the TMC? Didn’t our Muslim brothers receive free ration and cooking gas sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? You, (the chief minister) on the other hand, branded the trains carrying migrant workers as ‘corona express.’ People have not forgotten that,” Adhikari said.

Reacting to Adhikari’s allegation at Abhishek Banerjee, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “If he has any proof he should give it to the Central Bureau of Investigation instead of making speeches. Abhishek will give his reply. And, Adhikari should talk about his own involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam in which he is an accused.”

Sovan Chatterjee, who is now the BJP’s election observer for the Kolkata zone, came under sharp attack from his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee for leading a roadshow with Baisakhi Banerjee, his friend and BJP leader, at Behala in the southern fringe of Kolkata where he earlier lived with his family. This was the first time the former mayor entered Behala after his family dispute prompted him to shift to Golpark in the heart of south Kolkata.

“The more rallies the two lead, the better it is for the TMC. Bengal’s culture has no place for a man who leaves his wife and child and lives with another woman,” said Ratna Chatterjee who attended a TMC roadshow that education minister Partha Chatterjee led in another part of Behala.

BJP leaders did not want to comment on her statement. However, Chatterjee reacted to his estranged wife's statement and told the media during the roadshow that his marriage ran into rough weather.

"My marriage ran into rough weather. I was betrayed and wounded. Baisakhi Banerjee saved me from the crisis," he said.

At the Baruipur rally, Rajib Banerjee sharpened his attack on the chief minister without naming her and focused on unemployment in Bengal. “If the BJP comes to power, our effort will be to provide permanent jobs. It is impossible without industries. Union home minister Amit Shah has promised me that a special package will be offered to Bengal. This government started projects without planning. Being a topper in providing 100 day’s work (under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA) is a proof of the state’s failure in generating real jobs,” said Banerjee.